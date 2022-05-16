Sellers in Thailand must seek permission before raising car seat prices

Authorities are requiring sellers to seek permission before raising prices on car seats, with violators facing fines of up to 140,000 baht or seven years in prison.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the Department of Internal Trade has already convened meetings with relevant parties over the car seat issue, during which retailers and operators of online platforms selling car seats have been reminded not to raise prices. If they feel price hikes are necessary, they must file for permission in advance or they will be deemed in violation of the law.



Jurin noted that car seat prices on the market vary greatly between different makes, pricing anywhere from 1,500 to 30,000 baht.

The minister also said big box stores such as Makro, Lotus’s and Big C have been urged to import affordable car seats for sale in Thailand, in order to provide more options for consumers. He added that car seats do not yet need to be included on the list of controlled items, though consumers who suspect price gouging can call the hotline number 1569 to inform authorities.







House of Representatives member Mongkolkit Suksintharanon has threatened to raise the car seat matter during the upcoming no-confidence debate. The Thai Civilized Party leader said he wanted the transport minister to reconsider rescinding the car seat requirement, arguing that car seats are expensive and will be an added burden for the public. (NNT)

































