Self-contributing insured persons get Thai Social Security payout

Workers in the informal sector who are registered as self-contributing insured persons with the Social Security, today started to receive the 5,000 baht per person COVID-19 payout. This financial support is available to those in provinces under the strictest COVID-19 controls.

ATM machines of Krungthai Bank in Yala, today saw many people coming to withdraw cash, after receiving their 5,000 baht per person payout from the Social Security office, being given to self-contributing insured persons in provinces most affected by COVID-19.







The payout is offered to workers in the informal sector who successfully registered as self-contributing insured persons, under Article 40 of the Social Security scheme.

The Social Security Office (SSO) is now making the first batch of deposits into bank accounts linked to eligible persons’ national ID number on the PromptPay national payment gateway. Some of the insured persons receiving the payout today, made a full withdrawal of the amount, while others withdrew funds only partially.



Most of the villagers coming to withdraw cash here, remarked that the payout would be used for expenses in their daily livelihood, and to support the education of their children. They all thanked the government for the help.

The SSO yesterday deposited another set of payout for insured persons under Article 39 of the Social Security scheme, also at 5,000 baht per person. Eligible persons in this category who have yet to receive the transfer are urged to contact their bank, particularly to ensure their national ID number is linked to their bank account.







Persons insured with Social Security, under Articles 33, 39, or 40 can always inquire about their status online on www.sso.go.th, or call the Ministry of Labour’s 24-hour hotline 1506. (NNT)























