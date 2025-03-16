GH Bank auctions 9,000 second-hand properties across Thailand with discounts of up to 50%

By Pattaya Mail
The event features a selection of single detached houses, townhouses, condominiums, and vacant land plots, with discounts of up to 50% off the appraised value.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) has successfully auctioned more than 9,000 second-hand properties across Thailand, offering substantial discounts and special financing options. The event, held on March 15, featured a selection of single detached houses, townhouses, condominiums, and vacant land plots, with discounts of up to 50% off the appraised value. Over 1,200 properties were available in Bangkok and surrounding areas, while more than 8,500 were auctioned in regional provinces.



Winning bidders received exclusive benefits, including a 1,000 baht gift voucher for the first 80 buyers who signed a purchase agreement within the required timeframe. A deposit of 10,000 baht was required for each property, except for those with a final bid price of 10 million baht or more, which required a 100,000 baht deposit. Buyers were required to finalize purchase agreements within 10 business days of the auction date.

GH Bank also provided a special mortgage program for non-performing asset (NPA) properties, offering an interest-free period of up to 24 months. Buyers had the option to move in during the down payment phase by placing a residential security deposit of at least 1.5% of the auction price. These terms were designed to make homeownership more accessible.


With the real estate market expected to remain active throughout 2025, demand for both new and second-hand properties continues to grow. Locations along mass transit routes, such as the BTS and MRT, remain popular among buyers seeking convenient access to transportation and urban amenities. (NNT)











