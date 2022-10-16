SEC launches ‘Check First’ for public to fact-check before making investment decision

The popularity of social media and online banking has seen an increase in investment scams targeting unsuspecting people. The government has warned the general public to always verify the profiles of offer makers before investing to avoid being tricked or scammed.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, together with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been suppressing investment scams on social media. Both agencies launched a new SEC Check First service that enables the general public to fact-check before making a decision.







This web-based service allows users to search for names of persons and companies offering investment services, as well as investment products including digital assets under the SEC’s supervision. The service also allows users to look up the names of persons and companies listed among unapproved investors.







The government is also encouraging the public to report evidence of Ponzi scheme offers either to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s online monitoring Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/DESMonitor, the 1212 Online Complaint Center, or to the police at the https://thaipoliceonline.com website. (NNT)

































