‘Andaman Health and Wellness Center’ in Phuket gets green light

The Cabinet gave the green light to the establishment of the Andaman Health and Wellness Center, following the proposal by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

The project involves a budget of more than 5.1 billion baht, and will be carried out for five years, from 2023 to 2027, by Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus.







It aims to produce personnel in health science, such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical technicians, and alternative doctors. The Andaman Health and Wellness Center will be a place for research and development to tackle health problems in the Andaman provincial cluster.

The project will reduce medical costs for treatment of complicated diseases for the people in the Andaman provinces. It will also create confidence among foreign tourists traveling along the Andaman coast and other parts of Thailand. Another objective is to earn more national income from health tourism.







The Andaman Health and Wellness Center will comprise three establishments, namely the International Health and Science College, with 212.5 million baht, the Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket Campus, with 4.7 billion baht, and the International Wellness Center, with 141.5 million baht.







The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation and the Ministry of Public Health signed a memorandum of understanding on 13 December 2021 for their cooperation in implementing the Andaman Health and Wellness Center Project and upgrading health tourism, as well as developing Phuket as a world-class health tourism city. (PRD)

































