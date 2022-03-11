Scammers spread phishing emails from fake ‘Thailand Pass’ domains

Scammers have been spreading phishing emails from fake Thailand Pass domains, and luring the victims to give out personal information e.g. name, last name, date of birth, and passport number. The fake emails are also attached with malicious download links.

Be careful of the emails from the following domain:

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]

– [email protected]



If you receive an email from these senders,

“STOP!” Do not click the link, download the attachment or share any personal information.

Only real email address is [email protected]



































































