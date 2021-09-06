‘Samui Plus’ inter-islands program generate 40 million baht in revenue

Authorities in Thailand’s Surat Thani province say that the ‘Samui Plus’ program has brought in almost 40 million baht in revenue since its launch in the middle of July.

Surat Thani Governor Witchawut Jinto said the tourism reopening scheme, which covers Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, has welcomed 918 visitors, including 347 who arrived via the ‘Phuket Sandbox’.







He said most arrivals were from European countries and the United States and there were 92 flights between Suvarnabhumi and Samui airports. The local tourism industry is expected to pick up in the last quarter and it has reported bookings of 9,195 room nights by 860 visitors until December 9th.



The governor said the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ and ‘Samui Plus’ schemes are boosting efforts to revive the battered tourism industry and creating jobs for local people. Since the launch on July 15th, the ‘Samui Plus’ scheme recorded bookings of 6,329 room nights and brought in more than 37.6 million baht in tourism revenue. (NNT)



























