Samui-Phangan-Tao islands offer discounts to tourists until 30 April 2021

Over 80 tourism operators on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are offering special discounts and privileges to tourists until 30 April, 2021, via www.samui-phangan-tao-speciallink.com.

The initiative came as the three tourist resort islands have been declared free of COVID-19 cases. Also, Surat Thani (including Koh Samui) is among the four provinces of economic significance, which also include Chon Buri, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, to receive the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

With the vaccination programme now in place, the three tourist resort islands are announcing a plan and strategy to kick start tourism activities. As well as the special discounts and privileges via www.samui-phangan-tao-speciallink.com, other activities include:







SUP ROY or Stand Up Paddle (SUP) around Ko Samui with schedules available at least until May 2021. More info at Facebook: suproysamui.

The "3 Wonder Island" tourism promotion at CentralWorld, Bangkok, from 11-17 March, 2021, with special discounts and privileges from 50 tourism operators on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Ko Tao. The event is jointly organised by Ko Samui Tourism Promotion Association and the TAT Koh Samui Office.







The launch of the “Phangan Privilege Card” that allows holders to enjoy discounts and privileges at hotels, restaurants, shops, and tourism-related businesses on Koh Phangan that are members of the Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association. More info at Facebook: Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association.

The "Dive to the Nature" project to promote green and clean tourism on Koh Tao with a range of conservation efforts; such as, coral reef restoration, ocean and beach clean-up, and new ecotourism route development that cater to tourists in the new normal era. All activities are being held in line with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA). More info at Facebook: Koh Tao Tourism Association.







In addition, Bangkok Airways is offering a special one-way fare on the Bangkok-Samui or Samui-Bangkok sector, starting from 2,000 Baht. Bookings can be made from now until 30 April, 2021, for travel until 30 June, 2021, at www.bangkokair.com.

Moreover, the TAT Koh Samui Office, in collaboration with Raja Ferry and Seatran Ferry, is offering a coupon worth 250 Baht per vehicle ferry to Koh Samui on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) until 30 April, 2021. For more info, contact: LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.







Photography enthusiasts are recommended to follow Facebook: Samui Calling for upcoming events, and for foodies, see here.

For more information on travel and tourism activities on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, see Facebook: TAT Koh Samui or LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.












