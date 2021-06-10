Samet Island off Rayong coast achieves 100% vaccination target, ready to welcome visitors

The Public Health Ministry says the COVID-19 vaccination campaign has achieved a 100% success rate among its target group on Samet Island in Rayong province, which will boost tourist confidence in traveling to a COVID-19-free island.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said, during his visit to the Ban Koh Samet Community Hospital, that the island is a significant tourism site in Rayong, with more than 1.5 million visitors per year, who provide more than 200 billion baht per year in income, so the province wants people on the island vaccinated as soon as possible.







Everyone living on the island, including locals, foreign workers and forest officials working in the national park were listed as the first priority for inoculation. In total, 1,800 people have received their first doses.

Mr. Satit said the ministry wants to see the island free of COVID-19, as this is a way to ensure confidence among tourists. The island is now ready to welcome visitors, who can visit under “new normal” practices. The vaccine is a tool for economic recovery. (NNT)

























