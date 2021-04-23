Russia agrees to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally vowed to support Thailand’s COVID-19 battle and agreed to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine via a “government-to-government” contract.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the agreement came after talks between the two governments as Thailand battles a third wave of COVID-19 that emerged late last month. Russia said it was willing to provide vaccine support given its longstanding relationship with Thailand and the scheme would serve to further strengthen them.



The Ministry of Public Health and the company importing the vaccine will discuss later about details on the amount of vaccine, price and timeframe for delivery. (NNT)





















