A Pattaya auto-garage owner showed the media video of thieves stealing four car jacks from his property.

Rather than go to police, Sumet Chinpas, owner of Classic Car Garage in Soi Sukhumvit 45, brought the video to the press April 21. The clip showed a man and woman arriving on a motorbike and stealing the four jacks over the span of about an hour.







The 48-year-old garage owner had a message for the thieves: Return the stolen goods, or he’d go to the cops.