BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has demonstrated the readiness of its Alpha Jet TH attack aircraft, also known as the “Hunter,” emphasizing its role as a frontline defender against any invasion of Thailand.







According to a report from the RTAF’s official page, Squadron 231 of Wing 23 showcased the aircraft’s operational capability, highlighting the courage of Thai air warriors and the upgraded Alpha Jet’s advanced systems. The aircraft has been modernized with state-of-the-art technology, allowing it to conduct tactical air operations both day and night with precision strike capability against ground targets.

The Air Force affirmed its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, protecting Thailand’s interests, and ensuring the safety of citizens against potential threats—echoing the motto: “Thai skies shall never be trampled.” (TNA)



































