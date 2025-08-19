Hun Sen fires back at Thai Deputy PM’s threats, calls comments ‘Savage and Diplomatic Ignorant’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed outrage after Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai threatened legal action against him and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet over recent cross-border clashes. The Thai official stated that if the two leaders entered Thailand, they could be arrested immediately for ordering military incursions that resulted in Thai casualties and property damage.







In a Facebook post on the evening of August 18, Hun Sen criticized the remarks, calling them the actions of a “savage” who ignores legal norms and diplomatic protocols. He added that if Thailand could arrest Cambodian leaders, Cambodia could similarly detain Thai officials responsible for aggression and civilian deaths. Hun Sen questioned whether such statements aim to build trust and improve relations or to provoke renewed conflict following the ceasefire.



































