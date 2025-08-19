Police seize 600 kilograms of narcotics worth 81 million baht in Samut Songkhram

SAMUT SONGKHRAM, Thailand – Thai police have arrested two suspects and seized over 600 kilograms of narcotics, including 210 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 390 kilograms of marijuana, with a combined street value of approximately 81 million baht ($2.2 million).

According to Police Region 7 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Naiyawat Phadermchit, police received a tip-off from a transport company employee about a large drug shipment. This led them to a pool villa in Samut Songkhram where they discovered 21 boxes of rambutan fruit inside a transport company’s pickup truck. The boxes were used to conceal 210 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.







A subsequent search of the villa, where the two suspects had already fled, uncovered 65 vacuum-sealed boxes containing an additional 390 kilograms of compressed marijuana. Warrants were issued for the suspects’ arrest, and they were later apprehended and taken into custody for legal proceedings.

Investigators believe the drugs originated from Laos, were smuggled through Thailand’s northern border, and then transported through the northeast. They were temporarily stored in Samut Songkhram province before being shipped by a private transport company to dealers in southern Thailand, with a final destination in a neighboring country. (TNA)



































