RTAF set to establish dedicated cyber-command unit in October

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) is set to establish a dedicated cyber-command unit in October to bolster the country’s defenses against cyber warfare. The initiative, led by RTAF Commander-in-Chief Gen Songwit Noonphakdi, follows directives made during a recent meeting chaired by Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang.

The establishment of the cyber-command unit was driven by the increasing global threats posed by the use of modern technology against security agencies. The new unit is expected to enhance Thailand’s capacity to counteract cyber threats and will involve collaboration across various state agencies and the three armed forces.







As part of the effort, existing cyber and digital technology units within the army will undergo restructuring, and an electronic warfare division will be added to the navy’s cyber center. The Air Force’s cyber center will also be moved to the Defense Ministry’s Department of Information and Communications Technology to improve workflow.







A cyber defense academy will also be launched to support the development of skilled professionals in this field. The objective is to train 300 to 500 specialists annually. The cyber command unit will be headed by a high-ranking official and staffed by personnel reallocated from the RTARF’s Royal Development Projects and Security Coordination Centre (RDPSCC).

Post-restructuring, the RDPSCC will see a change in leadership, with the new chief holding the rank of major general and the unit being transferred to the RTARF’s Armed Forces Development Command. (NNT)





































