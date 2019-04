Sattahip police announced the arrest of 20 drunk drivers during Songkran.

All were male and all tested 60-190 mg range. Pol. Col. Charothorn Prempree, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station said the arrests were made at a KM.1 Junction checkpoint outside Sattahip Market.

The drunk drivers were charged with drunk driving and their motorcycles were seized. They face imprisonment, fine, or both.