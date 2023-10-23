Royal Thai Police and Chinese Embassy discuss cross-border crime prevention, safety measures for tourists

Efforts to combat cross-border crime received a boost recently. High-ranking officials from the Royal Thai Police and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand held discussions on bolstering joint initiatives. The talks centered on enhancing measures against call-center scams, online crimes, and drug trafficking.







Police General Torsak Sukwimol, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, welcomed Police Major General Wen Yongkang , Counsellor and Police Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand. The two also focused on improving safety measures for Chinese tourists, aligning with government policies on convenience and security.







This meeting comes on the heels of a recent agreement between Thailand’s Public Relations Department and China’s National Media Group to collaborate in the fields of public communication and information. (NNT)













