Andaman Chamber of Commerce expects Vegetarian Festival to circulate over 10 billion baht

The Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Southern Andaman Province, Salil Totubthieng, revealed that the Yom Kippur tradition of consuming vegetables, known as the Vegetarian Festival, is being held from October 14 to October 23, 2023, along the southern Andaman coast, including provinces such as Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Satun, Krabi, and Trang. Throughout various temples, vegetarian ceremonies are being carried out, attracting a significant number of participants. This century-old tradition continues to draw locals and tourists every year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.







As a result, Thai and foreign tourists are joining events in the aforementioned provinces, particularly Phuket, a popular travel destination. It is estimated that more than 10 billion baht will be circulated. Tourists arrive to partake in the pilgrimage across various provinces, adding vibrancy to the Vegetarian Festival. Furthermore, the festival’s lively ambiance has had a positive impact on marine tourist attractions, which commenced their tourism season on October 1st. Additionally, the implementation of the visa-free measure for Chinese tourists is expected to further invigorate the tourism atmosphere. (NNT)















