Royal Thai Navy budgeting 4 billion baht for seven drones made by Israeli defense firm

The Royal Thai Navy has announced plans to acquire seven Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Elbit Systems, an electronics defense firm based in Israel.

The drones will be purchased for 4 billion baht (US$120 million) and will be equipped with advanced defense technology to improve their capabilities.







The procurement contract will be drafted by a committee before being presented to the commander-in-chief Adm Somprasong Nilsamai, with the signing to take place at the Ban Chang naval air base in Rayong. According to Navy Spokesperson Vice Adm Pokkrong, signatories to the contract comprise the Royal Thai Navy, Elbit Systems Ltd and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.



He added that the drones will help protect the kingdom’s sovereignty as well as its maritime interests.

The Hermes 900 UAV carries a range of high-performance sensors that allow it to detect targets over a wide spectral range on land or at sea. (NNT)

































