Public can now request court orders to remove obscene content via CIOS platform

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Court of Justice has launched Thailand’s first online “Take It Down” petition system through the Court of Justice Online Services (CIOS), enabling the public to request court orders to remove obscene images or videos from computer systems.

Court of Justice Spokesperson Suriyan Hongwilai said that starting January 26, 2026, people affected by online sexual harassment can submit petitions under Section 284/4 using the CIOS platform. This system lets petitioners ask the court to stop the spread of or remove obscene content from the internet to prevent it from circulating further.







The spokesperson clarified that the Take It Down petition is limited to requests for content removal. Claims for monetary compensation must be pursued separately through civil proceedings or court-facilitated mediation before filing a lawsuit and cannot be included in the Take It Down petition.

To access the CIOS system, users must verify their digital identity through the ThaID application provided by the Department of Provincial Administration. The Judiciary plans to expand verification to other certified digital platforms in the future to improve public accessibility.





In the initial phase, online Take It Down petitions will be filed only with the Criminal Court, which has nationwide jurisdiction for these cases. Petitions may be submitted at any time while the CIOS system is operational. However, submissions made outside official working hours will be legally considered filed on the next business day.

Individuals who prefer paper-based submissions may still file petitions in person at courts with appropriate jurisdiction in all provinces during normal working hours. (NNT)




































