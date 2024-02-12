Royal barge procession arranged in celebration of HM the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28

The Royal Thai Navy has organized training for rowing teachers in preparation for the royal barge procession, in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024.

Navy chief Adm Adung Phan-iam on Monday presided over the opening ceremony at the royal Thai navy headquarters.

This training for rowing teachers is of utmost importance as it ensures that all instructors are entrusted to carry out their vital duties in transmitting knowledge, techniques, and practices effectively.







Therefore, they are encouraged to focus on learning, mastering their skills, and training naval personnel to perform beautifully and respectfully during the event. Currently, Thailand is the only country with the tradition of the royal barge procession. This tradition highlights the cultural richness of Thailand and is intended to be preserved for future generations.

The Royal Thai Navy has divided its preparations into two parts: first, the preparation for rowing, which commenced today, and second, the repair and construction of the royal barges, jointly undertaken by the Department of Fine Arts and the Naval Dockyard Department. Everything is proceeding according to plan, and the Navy is dedicated to offering the utmost respect and ensuring the utmost elegance for this royal procession.







A total of 162 individuals are undergoing training as rowing teachers to prepare for the two important events this year. This includes the Grand Royal Procession in celebration of the 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the King, as well as the ceremony to offer the Royal Kathin Robes, which will take place at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan or the Temple of Dawn on October 27.

Regarding the formation of the Royal Barge Procession, a total of 52 barges and boats will be arranged into five rows, spanning a length of 1,200 meters and a width of 90 meters. The procession will involve 2,200 naval personnel and all coxswains for these barges will be naval officers who graduated from the Royal Thai Naval Academy.







Once the training for naval personnel is completed, they will serve as rowing teachers for their respective units, conducting training both on land and in water to ensure proficiency in boat handling. Subsequently, they will move on to training exercises on the Chao Phraya River.

The hymns and chants for this royal procession have been composed anew, as a tribute to His Majesty the King. The hymns will convey the royal contributions and dedications made for the Thai people. Therefore, in addition to being a general tribute, these details will be communicated to the public during the procession.







The Department of Marine, in coordination with the Royal Thai Navy, will manage the water traffic for the event, ensuring minimal disruption to those using the Chao Phraya River. Details regarding tourism arrangements have not yet been finalized, but it is expected that, as in previous years, the public and tourists will have the opportunity to witness the majestic procession according to appropriateness. (TNA)































