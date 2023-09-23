Roof collapses in strong wind, damage vehicles in Nonthaburi

A severe rainstorm wreaked havoc in Nonthaburi as strong winds blew off a large steel roof across the street and land on parked cars, resulting in damage. The incident took place near the Nonthaburi Municipality Fresh Market, and fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The incident occurred at a three-story air conditioner store on Phibulsongkram Road as cars were parked alongside it.







Following the incident, local disaster response and mitigation personnel rushed to the scene. They discovered a large steel roof, measuring 8 meters wide and 10 meters long, had fallen.

Mr. Watanachai Vitayapradit, Head of the Construction Control Division at Nonthaburi Municipality’s Engineering Office, inspected the scene and coordinated the use of a crane to lift the roof, allowing the trapped cars to be safely removed. The roof was dismantled to clear the roadway, ensuring the resumption of normal traffic flow.









The roof’s owner negotiated and agreed to compensate for the damage to the affected vehicles.

Mr. Em, a taxi driver whose vehicle was crushed by the falling steel roof said that heavy rain and strong winds were prevailing before the incident, making it impossible to continue driving.

Therefore, he parked his vehicle by the roadside, hoping the rain would subside. While he was inside his taxi, the steel roof suddenly descended onto the vehicle, causing him to panic and quickly exit the car out of fear for his safety.

After the authorities successfully removed the roof, the pickup truck and taxi owners went to the Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station to settle compensation for the damages. (TNA)





















