Rising public concern over mule accounts as Thais look to Prime Minister Anutin for action

BANGKOK, Thailand – A new Suan Dusit Poll has revealed growing public concern over mule accounts amid a nationwide crackdown. The survey, conducted from September 16 to 19 with 1,154 respondents, found that 38.3 percent are very worried their bank accounts could be frozen without warning.



The findings show that many have already adjusted their financial habits. Nearly 58 percent said they monitor their transactions more often, while 56.4 percent reported being more cautious about strangers asking to use their accounts. Two-thirds said the issue has made them follow the news more closely and review their accounts more regularly.

Despite the anxiety, confidence in institutions remains relatively steady. About 62 percent expressed trust in banks and state agencies to protect innocent account holders, and 64 percent voiced confidence in Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government to address the problem effectively.



Experts say mule accounts have become one of Thailand’s most widespread cybercrime issues, fueled by the rapid expansion of electronic transactions since the COVID-19 pandemic. They warn that such accounts enable fraud schemes that threaten both individuals and the broader economy.

Analysts recommend tackling the issue through stronger legislation, better tracking technology, and ongoing public education. They noted that coordinated efforts across these areas are essential to reduce financial crime and safeguard economic security. (NNT)



































