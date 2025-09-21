DBD urges homeowners to check for fraudulent corporate registrations at their address

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Business Development (DBD) is urging the public to verify whether their home address has been fraudulently used as the registered office of a juristic person. A verification tool available on the DBD’s official website allows homeowners to check if their address has been misused for corporate registration without their knowledge or consent.



According to the DBD, from February 10 to September 18, over 28,000 address checks were made through the system. During this period, 58 formal complaints were submitted. Investigations revealed that 44 of those companies had no actual presence at the listed address. These companies have since been flagged in the DBD database, and legal action has been initiated for failure to maintain a valid registered office.

DBD Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum stated that the department acted quickly after receiving reports from individuals who discovered that their addresses had been used without permission. In response, the DBD developed and launched the online verification tool to help prevent further misuse and to support affected individuals in taking corrective steps.





Anyone who finds their address has been used without authorization may file a request for verification with the DBD or at any Provincial Commerce Office. The applicant must be the house registrar, property owner, or leaseholder, and must provide supporting documents, including a copy of their house registration or land title deed, national ID, lease agreements if applicable, a map of the premises, and contact details.

Complaints and documentation can be submitted via email at [email protected] or delivered in person to a Provincial Commerce Office. If a case is confirmed, the DBD will record a notice on the company’s certificate of incorporation indicating that the entity does not maintain an office at the registered address.



The DBD is encouraging all citizens to take advantage of t

he verification system to help detect and prevent the unlawful use of residential addresses in corporate filings. (NNT)



































