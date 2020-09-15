Rise in number of Thai elderly and disabled causes delays in September allowances

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri clarified about the FY2020 allowances for the elderlies and people with disability that both the Comptroller General’s Department, the Budget Bureau, Department of Local Administration (DLA), and local administrations never cease to allocate the budget for pensions of the elderlies and people with disability. However, the delay of pension payment was caused by insufficient allocation of fund due to an increased number of the elderly people and people with disability.







According to the Government Spokesperson, budget for the FY2020 pension payment was set aside in accordance with the data compiled as of February 2019. Based on the latest update, however, the number of elderly people and people with disability has increased by 184,538, and 265,608 respectively.









As for the payment in September, DLA has already reallocated unspent budget of 2.4 billion Baht to be distributed to the elderlies (1.7 billion Baht), and the people with disability (700 million Baht).

The Government Spokesperson added that the e-payment system has been developed to allow direct transfer and make the payment more convenient. From now on, registered elderly people and people with disability will immediately receive the monthly allowances without prior verification as before.











