Reopening Thailand’s Phang Nga province postponed until mid-August

The reopening of Thailand’s Phang Nga province to foreign tourists, under the ‘Phang Nga Prompt’ campaign, scheduled for August 1st, has been postponed to August 15th.

Phang Nga provincial governor Jamroen Thippayaphongthada explained that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has yet to approve even the August 1st reopening date and the province’s integration with the Mor Chana contact tracing platform is not yet complete.







He said the province has seen a new of cluster cases in the past week and therefore needs more time to publicize disease control measures at the community level.

The governor added that he has called a meeting with tourism entrepreneurs in the province, regarding the postponement, and most of the business owners agreed that the postponement is necessary, with an acceptable economic impact.



Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the “7+7 Island Hopping” program, under the Phuket “sandbox” project, which links to the “Phang Nga Prompt” campaign, has been postponed indefinitely. The move follows Phuket authorities tightening the screening of all people traveling by sea, air and land from August 3rd to 16th to prevent COVID-19 patients from entering the province. (NNT)























