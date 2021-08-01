Bangkok speeds up vaccinations at temples for monks and undertakers as death number surges

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) began a COVID-19 vaccination program for Buddhist monks, undertakers and other temple workers who handle the corpses of COVID-19 victims on Friday.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said temples in 14 districts of Bangkok have been covered so far. The BMA is now aiming to have all monks and workers at the 221 temples in the city vaccinated against COVID-19, as the demand for cremation services surges due to the rise in number of COVID-19 deaths in Bangkok.







He said other temples interested in vaccinating their monks and workers can submit their requests to the National Office of Buddhism and make an appointment for a similar group vaccination. The office has ordered temples to ensure that those who die of COVID-19 are afforded a proper cremation service, as temples struggle to cope with the growing demand.



The governor added that the BMA’s Health Department has also issued guidelines covering the handling of infected corpses. This is to ensure all people involved in cremation rites perform their duties correctly and remain safe from contracting the virus and passing it on to others. (NNT)























