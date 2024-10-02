Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to the young lives lost in Bangkok tragic accident

BANGKOK, Thailand – A devastating bus fire during a school field trip has claimed the lives of 23 students and teachers, leaving families heartbroken. Mental health professionals have been deployed to provide close care for those struggling to cope. Nursing students have also paid their respects as the victims are brought back to their hometown in Uthai Thani.

On October 2, a convoy of five vehicles carried the bodies of the students from the Forensic Institute, escorted by police highway and tourism units. The first group will travel to the site of the accident to perform a ceremony for the spirits of the deceased. Second-year nursing students stood in tribute to the victims as they were sent home.



Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the grieving families at the Forensic Institute to offer his condolences and support. Some relatives expressed anger and called for the government to hold the bus company and driver accountable for the incident, while others have begun to come to terms with their loss.

The nation mourns the tragic loss as families prepare to lay their loved ones to rest.

