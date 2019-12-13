Royal barge procession in celebration of HM King’s coronation

BANGKOK (NNT & AP) – Thousands of Thais and tourists flocked to the Chao Phraya River banks in Bangkok to witness an ancient ceremony of a royal barge procession on Thursday, marking the end of the coronation ceremony for HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

A total of 52 decorated barges were powered by 2,200 oarsmen selected from the Royal Thai Navy, who sang rhythmic songs as they paddled a distance of 3.4 kilometers (2.1 miles) between two key piers.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalalakshana joined the royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok in the afternoon. The procession was part of nationwide celebrations of His Majesty the King’s coronation earlier this year.

At 3:30 p.m., Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded from Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in the Dusit Palace to Wa Sukri pier. Their Majesties was accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. The Anantanakkharat Royal Barge carried the image of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX), Phra Buddha Patima Chaiwat.

Their Majesties the King and Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn traveled in the Suphannahong Royal Barge. Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Bajrakitiyabha and Sirivannavari traveled in the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge.

The procession traveled from Wa Sukri pier to Ratchaworadit pier. Their Majesties the King and Queen and other members of the royal family arrived at Ratchaworadit pier shortly after.

His Majesty the King joined the rab yai procession. His Majesty rode on the royal palanquin, Budtan Thong, from Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion to the Grand Palace. Her Majesty Queen Suthida and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha joined the parade as the King’s royal guards on both flanks of the royal palanquin.

The procession on foot passed along Maharaj and Na Phra Lan roads before arriving at Aphorn Phimok Prasat Pavilion in the Grand Palace, via the Wiset Chai Si Gate. The royal palanquin arrived at Aphorn Phimok Prasat Pavilion. His Majesty the King proceeded to the Ratcha Karanya Sapha Hall before returning to the Dusit Palace.