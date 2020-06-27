Red-Shirt co-leaders jailed for violent protest in Thailand

The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) co-leaders to two years and eight months in prison without suspension for their roles in a violent protest outside the residence of the late Privy Council president, Prem Tinsulanonda, in 2007.







The five defendants are Veerakarn Musikapong, Natthawuth Saikua, Wiputhalaeng Pattanaputhai, Dr. Weng Tochirakarn and Nopparut Worachitwutthikul, former core leader of the White Pigeon group.

In their protest, the group led demonstrators to lay siege to Ban Sisao Thewet, demanding Gen Prem to resign as they believed he was behind the 2006 coup. The violence broke out when some protesters clashed with the riot police and many were injured.

They were accused of gathering in a group of more than 10 people, using force to cause chaos, colluding to fight and to obstruct officials on duty, and defying authorities’ instructions to disperse.

They were sent to Bangkok Remand Prison immediately after the verdict. Their supporters, who came to hear the verdict, shouted to give them moral support. (TNA)











