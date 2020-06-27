Thailand destroys 25 tons of 56-Billion-Baht narcotics

Thailand destroyed a record 25tons of illicit drugs on Friday, marking the United Nation’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.







Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the drugs worth nearly 56 billion baht had been confiscated in 2,751 cases.

The majority of the drugs were over 200 million methamphetamine pills, weighing 18.3 tons, he said.

Others drugs included crystal meth, heroin, opium marijuana and ecstasy pills accounting for the largest batch of drugs confiscated from smugglers and dealers ever been destroyed in the country, according to the deputy premier.

The confiscated narcotics were destroyed at an industrial pyrolytic incinerator in Ayutthaya province. The representatives of law enforcement agencies and foreign diplomats were invited to witness the event. (TNA)











