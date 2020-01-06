Rare Sea Turtle Eggs Stolen

BANGKOK, Jan 4 – Rare sea turtle eggs, expected to belong to the leatherback turtle, were stolen from a beach in the southern province of Phangnga.

The chief of KhaoLampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park said park officials found traces of a large sea turtle, believed to lay eggs on a beach at midnight during the high tide.

Experts later inspected the site and found only two unfertilized eggs of the leatherback turtle. About 50 eggs are believed to be stolen from the hole.

Concerned authorities are now collecting evidence left in the area to take legal action against the theft.

Marine expert Asst Prof Thorn Thamrongnawasawat posted a message on his facebook that the leatherback turtle is a reserved animal.

Those, who sell or illegally possess the eggs face 3- 15 years in jail and a fine between 300,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Anyone, who gives a tip-off that leads to the arrest of the culprit will receive a 20,000- baht reward from the fund, set up by a conservationist group, said Mr. Thorn.

He believed that about 50 leatherback turtle eggs disappeared and this number could be one-third of the leatherback turtle eggs in this egg-laying season, therefore, concerned provincial officials should take action immediately. (TNA)