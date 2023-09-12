Rare Guitarfish rescued in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Local residents stumbled upon a rare creature, later identified as a rare guitarfish, stranded near the mouth of the Pran River in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

They promptly alerted authorities for assistance. The fish, measuring over 2 meters in length and weighing approximately 80 kilograms, was found stranded on the shore in Pran Buri district.







Local official, Akkarapon Wongnoi, who assisted in the rescue, recounted that around 7:00 AM, villagers reported encountering what they initially believed to be a shark. Upon closer inspection, they realized it was a guitarfish, apparently exhausted and likely stranded since the middle of the night.

In an effort to rescue the creature, villagers came together to move it over a sand dune, so it can return into the sea. Guitarfish are known to form large schools in Thai waters and have been found in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Unfortunately, they are currently at risk of extinction. (TNA)

















