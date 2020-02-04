Quarantine location for Thais from Wuhan to be finalized

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha will chair a meeting on the update of the new coronavirus situation this afternoon and will conclude the measures to take care of Thai citizens, returning from Wuhan as they are scheduled to board the plane home tomorrow.







The meeting is expected to wrap up the details for receiving Thai people, scheduled to fly home on Feb 4 from Wuhan. Some 130-140 have registered to return home and they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days after their arrivals.

The meeting is scheduled at Government House at 2.30 pm. and will be joined by provincial governors across the country via a video conference to follow up the virus monitoring in each province.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), Luechai Ruddit said the government is considering which airport should be used for landing of the AirAsia’s charter flight, carrying Thai nationals from Wuhan.

Utapao Airport, operated by the Royal Thai Navy is ready to receive them, he said adding that the RTN seaside resort may be used to accommodate them under observation. If they fall sick or have suspicious symptoms, they can be admitted to Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital in the Sattahip naval base.