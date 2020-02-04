AOT and NBTC to integrate 5G technology in airport operations

The Airport of Thailand (AOT) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the implementation of 5G technology in airport operations.





Signing the agreement were Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and NBTC Commissioner and Acting Chairman General Sukit Khamasundara.

Minister Saksayam said that the introduction of 5G technology to the airport environment will significantly boost the aviation industry, in accordance with the administration’s Thailand 4.0 economic model. He underlined the importance of using digital technology to reform airport operations and to develop a smart airport system.

According to NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith, the two agencies, in the initial stage, will determine which operations in Suvarnabhumi International Airport can be improved by the technology before coming up with an implementation plan. Other airports will also receive the upgrade after the experiment at Suvarnabhumi Airport concludes.

The auction of 5G operating licenses will be held on February 16th, with the setting up of a 5G network expected in the following months.