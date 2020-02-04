Air Asia ready to pick up Thais out of Wuhan on Tuesday

BANGKOK – An Air Asia flight is scheduled to depart from Don Mueang Airport at 7 am. on Tuesday to pick up Thai citizens out of Wuhan, which has been locked down after the outbreak of the new coronavirus.







The Air Asia flight has the slot to land in Wuhan at 11.30 am. and will depart from Wuhan at 4.40 pm. It will arrive at Don Mueang Airport on 7.30 pm. on the same day.

About 130 Thai nationals have registered with the Thai embassy to return home.

In the light of the new coronavirus situation, Suvarnabhumi Airport has stepped up sanitary measures on public transportation service at the airport, said airport deputy, director Kittipong Kittikachorn.

Operators of limousines, taxis, buses have been instructed to sanitize vehicles and service counters to prevent the spread of the disease.

Face masks and disinfectants have been distributed to drivers to clean handles and seats in their vehicles.

The airport also increases frequencies in cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, baggage carts/trolleys, service counters, elevators, escalators, stair rails, check-in counters, passport control counters and resting areas.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are provided to passengers at terminals and boarding gates.