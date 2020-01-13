Tourist injured in MC accident on oil slick road

A motorcyclist was injured when he skidded on oil spilled from a truck in South Pattaya.

The unidentified foreigner suffered a broken arm and was transported to a local hospital following the Jan. 7 accident outside Rungland Village on South Road.

Loading…

Witnesses said the oil came from a tanker truck transporting waste oil for disposal. Its tank was leaking, leaving a trail of oil throughout South Pattaya.

City workers laid sand on top of the oil trail while police were dispatched to track down and ticket the offending truck, last seen headed up Soi Khopai.