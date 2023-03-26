Public invited to buy seasonal fruits from Chonburi, Rayong, Trat via ‘Thailand Post’

Thailand Post has launched a promotion to encourage the domestic consumption of Thai fruits and reduce surplus production.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek announced that the harvest season for fruit crops has started in the Eastern Economic Corridor, encompassing the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Trat. The expected 2023 production volume is around 1.16 million metric tons, with the highest yields in April for durian, producing 756,000 tons, and those in May for mangosteen producing 184,000 tons.







To promote domestic consumption of Thai fruits and reduce surplus production, Thailand Post has launched a special promotion for fruit farmers and customers wishing to send fruit parcels. Starting at a price of 50 baht for parcels not exceeding 3 kg, the service offers flat-rate fees for those weighing up to 20 kg, including express mail service (EMS) with standard delivery nationwide. Customers can access the service at any Thailand Post branch.







Orders can be made via the Prompt Post application or the website "promptpost.thailandpost.com", with simple steps for box reservations, pickups at the chosen post office and box labeling for delivery. (NNT)




























