Public Health Ministry continues to scan people for coronavirus

BANGKOK – The Disease Control Department has continued to act on the present health alert and scan people for coronavirus, especially those from risky areas of China.







Dr ThanarakPhaliphat, a deputy director general of the Disease Control Department, said today the agency has continued to scan airline passengers from all risky areas of China, even though flights from Wuhan to Thailand have been suspended. Tourists coming from the risky areas of China including Guangzhou city in Guangdong province where the number of patients is reported to be second only to Wuhan; they are to be scanned for coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi airport, Don Mueang airport, Phuket airport, Chiang Mai airport and Chiang Rai airport.

No human-to-human infection has been reported in Thailand but the Ministry of Public Health has continued to act on the alert and pursue scanning measures. Though the World Health Organization hasn’t declared a travel ban on any country due to a coronavirus outbreak,Thais going overseas are advised to follow the situation closely and find out if it could possibly occur in the countries of their destination, and consider postponing any unnecessary flights.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul has held a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and relevant agencies to discuss prevention and control measures against a coronavirus spread in Thailand which will be submitted to the cabinet on Tuesday.