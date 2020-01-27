Martin takes on all comers to win

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, Jan 23 Emerald G.C. Stableford

Eleven golfers took up the challenge and travelled out to have a crack at Emerald Golf Course. Usually a good course but from time to time it can be a bit dry.

The course as it played was in good nic, all in all it wasn’t too bad. Yet again there was nobody on the course, we virtually had it to ourselves. Weather was good to us yet again but as the day got longer it did heat up and became a little uncomfortable but at the end of the day it is Thailand and we know that it can get hot.

We were playing one flight only and again with all novelties in play, would love to be in a position to play more than the one flight.

Well to say the result was close would be an understatement and the scores were pretty good as well. Both Martin Kempton and Robert Cross returned with 41 points. To the countback to sort this out and as it turned out 1 point (on the back nine) was the difference between the two of them. Third spot again had to be referred to the countback. After both golfers returned with 39 points, it was Paul Sharples who got the nod from Dave Maw.







Winners from Emerald GC

1st Martin Kempton (12) 41pts.

2nd Robert Cross (26) 41pts.

3rd Paul Sharples & Dave Maw (18) 39 pts.

Near pins: #5 JJ Harney, #7 Keith Buchanan, #13 Robert Cross, & #15 Paul Sharples.

Long first putt: Both 9 & 18 to Martin Kempton.