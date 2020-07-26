Protesters burn photos of Prime Minister in rally at Thai Government House

Protesters burned the photos of the prime minister and his deputy in a rally outside Government House on Friday as anti-government activists step up their demand for a fresh election.







Two student groups staged the protest, the latest in a series of anti-government activities since the Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group rallied at the Democracy Monument on Saturday.

Defying the emergency decree imposed amid the pandemic, the students repeated the Union’s call for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve parliament and resign.

A protest leader delivered speeches slamming the government’s works. They accused the government for, among others, mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, failing to solve economic problems and deliver the election campaign promises.

The protesters torched the photos of Prayut and Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party Prawit Wongsuwan. Some were holding signs that read “Prayut, Get Out.”

Many other youth groups have planned more protests at many locations over the weekend to demand Prayut’s resignation and parliament dissolution. (TNA)











