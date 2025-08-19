Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Presides Over 11th Lecture on International Humanitarian Law

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross Society, organized the 11th Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Lecture on International Humanitarian Law on 18 August at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously attended the lecture, continuing her tradition of participation since the inaugural event in 2003.







This year’s distinguished speaker was Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who delivered a lecture titled “Upholding Humanity in Contemporary Warfare.” The event highlighted the ongoing relevance of humanitarian principles in modern conflicts.

During bilateral discussions, Minister Maris expressed gratitude to the ICRC President for sharing insights on current humanitarian challenges and the organization’s global humanitarian mission. He emphasized the critical importance of respecting international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly during times of conflict, reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to continued close cooperation with the ICRC.



The Foreign Minister noted that contemporary conflicts extend beyond traditional battlefields, encompassing information warfare through online disinformation and hostile narratives that foster mistrust, dehumanization, and justification for violence. Thailand remains steadfast in upholding humanitarian principles and the rule of law amid global turmoil and conflicts in an interconnected yet fragile world.

Looking ahead, Thailand stands ready to contribute to supporting and developing global initiatives concerning international humanitarian law, reinforcing its commitment to humanitarian values in an increasingly complex international landscape. (PRD)



































