Royal Household Bureau: Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains in critical condition with low blood pressure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati is still suffering from low blood pressure despite continuous treatment for a severe infection, according to a fifth statement released by the Royal Household Bureau on Tuesday.

The Princess, 46, has been hospitalized at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since December 15, 2022, after losing consciousness due to a heart condition. A medical report noted that she developed a severe bloodstream infection on August 9, 2025.







The latest statement from the medical team indicates the princess’s blood pressure remains low. Doctors are administering medication to stimulate it, along with antibiotics, and she is on a kidney replacement machine and a ventilator.

The Royal Household Bureau said the medical team will continue to closely monitor her condition. (TNA)



































