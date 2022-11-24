Prince Mahidol Award 2022 announced

The Prince Mahidol Award Foundation on Wednesday announced four recipients of the Prince Mahidol Award in medical and public health fields.

Prof Dr Vicharn Panich, chairman of the foundation, said the Prince Mahidol Award in the medical field was presented to Prof Dr Ralph A DeFronzo from the United States.







The Prince Mahidol Award in the public health field went to Dr Douglas R Lowy from the US, Dr John T Schiller also from the US and Prof Dr Ian H Frazer from Australia.

This year 88 people from 34 countries were nominated for the Prince Mahidol Award. A committee of academic advisors and an international award committee of the foundation also considered nominees in 2019, 2020 and 2021.







The board of the foundation chaired by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn made the final decision on awardees on Oct 31, 2022. (TNA)

































