BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa has clarified ongoing misunderstandings about MOU 44, the framework established to manage overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia. He assured the public that this agreement, which provides a mechanism for peaceful negotiations over contested areas, does not impact Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kood in Trat province.

According to Maris, MOU 44 was created in response to international legal obligations for nations with overlapping maritime claims. It mandates that both Thailand and Cambodia set up a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to address two key issues: defining the maritime boundary and developing shared energy resources. The foreign affairs minister stressed that canceling MOU 44 would not eliminate Cambodia’s claims and that the agreement contains a safeguard provision, ensuring no changes to maritime sovereignty will occur without a formal, ratified agreement.







Maris also clarified that MOU 44 serves solely as a basis for discussions and has no impact on Koh Kood, which remains indisputably Thai territory as recognized under the 1907 Treaty between Siam and France. Cambodia has also acknowledged Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kood, home to Thai citizens for over a century.

Minister Maris reiterated Thailand’s primary goals within the negotiation framework: establishing a definitive maritime boundary and protecting economic interests tied to energy resources. Any agreements reached under MOU 44 will be subject to parliamentary review to ensure public endorsement. (NNT)





































