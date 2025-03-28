Thailand’s Meteorological Dept. confirms 8.2 magnitude earthquake originated in Myanmar, felt nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has confirmed that the earthquake in Myanmar, which occurred on March 28, was caused by the Sagaing Fault Zone. This major earthquake, measuring 8.2 in magnitude, struck at 1:20 PM local time, with its epicenter located in Myanmar at coordinates 21.682°N, 96.121°E, approximately 326 kilometers northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Earthquake Monitoring Division of the Thai Meteorological Department noted that the tremor was felt across various regions of Thailand, including the northern, central, and Bangkok areas.







Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources reported the earthquake as a 7.7 magnitude on-land quake, which is categorized as a “major” earthquake. The epicenter was located near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 16 kilometers northwest of the town of Sagaing. This event caused noticeable shaking across many parts of Thailand, especially in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and central regions, as well as in the capital, Bangkok, which is located about 1,100 kilometers from the epicenter.

The Department of Mineral Resources is closely monitoring the situation and urges the public to stay updated on further alerts and safety instructions from official government agencies.




























