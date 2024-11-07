Thai Prime Minister congratulates Donald Trump on presidential comeback

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Nov 7, tweeted on X to congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump and Senator JD Vance @JDVance on their victory in the presidential election.

She stated her eagerness to work with them to strengthen the enduring Thailand-U.S. alliance, benefiting citizens of both countries and promoting prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa commented on the unofficial election results, with Trump, the Republican candidate, securing 267 electoral votes and declaring victory. He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to continue fostering international relations and collaborating with the U.S. State Department. He reiterated Thailand’s commitment to cooperating with all nations, regardless of leadership changes.



Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking, observed that Trump’s policies focus less on climate change and more on “America First” trade strategies, targeting trade imbalances. Products with high trade surpluses, like hard disk drives, semiconductors, rubber tires, and air conditioners, could face scrutiny. He noted that if Trump imposes tariffs on imports, Thailand is likely to handle the impact, given its established investment interests in the U.S., and believes that strategic ties between the two countries will remain strong.







Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thanawat Polvichai, President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, predicts that Trump’s election victory could intensify U.S.-China trade tensions. He speculated that Trump might introduce sudden economic policies, like raising import tariffs by 60% on Chinese goods and by 10% on imports from other countries.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce anticipates that Thailand’s economy will grow by 3% in 2025, up from 2.6-2.8% growth in 2024.

The university recommended that the government introduce economic stimulus measures at the end of the year to ensure sustained momentum into early 2025. (TNA)





































