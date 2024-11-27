Police hunt hospital tycoon in billion-baht fraud case

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ex-wife and daughter of Thonburi Healthcare Group founder Dr Boon Vanasin detained as authorities seek his extradition from China.

On Nov 22, a court issued arrest warrants for Dr. Boon, his ex-wife, their daughter, and six others in connection with a massive medical investment scam involving five major projects.

Of the nine suspects, eight have been apprehended, leaving Dr. Boon as the only fugitive. A total of 248 victims have reported losses exceeding 7.5 billion baht.







His wife,79 and daughter, 51 on Saturday surrendered themselves to authorities in response to the arrest warrant but denied any involvement in the alleged projects.

They claim that their signatures on the cheques were forged. The duo were detained and remanded in custody for 12 days as investigations continue.

Dr. Boon, 86, remains at large and is believed to be hiding in China. Interpol has issued a red notice for his arrest, and Thai police are working closely with Chinese authorities to secure his extradition. (TNA)















































