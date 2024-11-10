Mid-Air Scare – Foreign passenger threatens to open emergency exit on Bangkok-Incheon flight

BANGKOK, Thailand – South Korean news agencies reported on November 8that a foreign male passenger caused a disturbance aboard Korean Air flight KE658, which was en route from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, to Incheon International Airport, South Korea. The incident reportedly occurred after the man attempted to sit in a seat reserved for crew members near the emergency exit.

The flight, which departed from Bangkok on November 7, carried a total of 238 passengers. When crew members noticed the man in the unauthorized seat, they politely asked him to return to his designated seat. He refused, and then proceeded to approach the emergency exit door, allegedly threatening to open it and shouting at the crew.



Following several warnings from the crew regarding the violation of aviation safety regulations, the crew detained the man and isolated him from other passengers under the captain’s orders. The man was kept calm for the remainder of the flight.

The plane safely arrived at Incheon International Airport around 4:45 a.m. Upon landing, the passenger was handed over to the Incheon Airport Police Force for further investigation.







































