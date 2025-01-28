Governor Chadchart launches ‘Burn-Free’ rice initiative to combat PM2.5 and promote sustainable farming in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Nong Chok District to inspect the use of straw compressors, a key measure in reducing PM2.5 pollution. Joining the visit were the Director of Nong Chok District, executives from the Department of Social Development, and other related officials.

Governor Chadchart explained that Bangkok has long provided straw compressors to help farmers compact rice straw instead of burning it. According to data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) in 2024, Bangkok has approximately 120,000 rai of rice fields, with only about 625 rai being burned annually.







During the visit, a local farmer in Nong Chok shared that the rice harvest season is beginning. He stated that he farms once a year and manages rice straw by fermenting it with microorganisms or compacting it for sale to livestock farmers or agricultural groups, avoiding burning altogether.

Governor Chadchart further announced plans to create a “No-Burn (or Burn-Free)” rice brand to support environmentally responsible farmers. Although this rice may be priced higher, it aims to encourage sustainable practices and reward farmers who avoid burning fields.

Deputy Governor Sanon added that the ‘Bangkok G’ certification, introduced last year as a standard for safe agricultural products, will be expanded. The Department of Social Development will invite farmers to apply for the certification. Rice cultivated without burning will be promoted and supported to enhance sales and awareness of sustainable farming practices.

Bangkok is implementing two key measures to address PM2.5 pollution caused by agricultural activities:

Real-Time Satellite Monitoring: NASA satellite data is used to monitor heat spots in Bangkok. When a heat spot is detected, district officials are dispatched to the location immediately. This real-time monitoring has significantly reduced open burning. Straw Compressors and Fermentation: We encourage farmers to use straw compressors to avoid burning and collaborate with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Land Development to ferment rice straw with microorganisms, turning it into compost.







“Although some burning still occurs, particularly through illegal waste burning, district offices have been instructed to monitor high-risk areas closely. Residents are encouraged to report burning via Traffy Fondue,” said Governor Chadchart.

The delegation then visited Lat Krabang District, where rice fields span over 12,000 rai. A local farmer shared that burning rice straw is uncommon in the area. Instead, farmers flood their fields to soak the straw for an extended period or request the use of straw compressors from Bangkok authorities.

Governor Chadchart reiterated Bangkok’s commitment to reducing PM2.5 pollution and supporting sustainable agriculture through innovation, real-time monitoring, and community collaboration. (BMA)







































